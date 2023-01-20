Ukraine, the director of the CIA met Zelensky in secret

CIA Director William J. Burns traveled secretly to Ukraine last week to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev.

That’s what the writes Washington Postwhich collected the words of a US official and other sources familiar with the contents of the visit.

“Director Burns traveled to Kiev where he met with Ukrainian intelligence colleagues and President Zelensky and reiterated our continued support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression,” the official told the US newspaper.

The director of the CIA communicated to the Ukrainian president his forecasts regarding the conflict and Russia’s military plans for the coming weeks and months.

William J. Burns is a well-respected figure in Zelensky’s entourage: last January, in fact, he warned Kiev that Russian forces would try to capture Antonov airport, northwest of the Ukrainian capital, in the initial stages of the invasion.

The CIA director is also believed to have helped Ukraine prepare to defend the airport, thus depriving Russia of a key target for taking Kiev.

Furthermore, Burns has always declared himself skeptical of Russia’s willingness to negotiate. “Most conflicts end with negotiations, but that requires a seriousness on the part of the Russians that I don’t think you see in this case,” the CIA director said last month, adding: “At least, we don’t rate Russians who are serious about this point about a real negotiation”.

Today, Friday 20 January 2023, a meeting between the US and allies is scheduled at the German military base Ramstein to coordinate aid to Ukraine.

The US has already authorized the shipment of another 2.5 billion dollars worth of weapons to Kiev, including 90 Stryker tanks and 59 Bradley vehicles, while Zelensky said he expected “strong decisions” from today’s meeting.