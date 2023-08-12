Ukraine | The decision to fire all the heads of recruitment agencies is populist, the researcher says

Ukraine’s attention was focused on recruiting agencies after the head of the Odessa-based agency was placed in pre-trial detention on suspicion of corruption and embezzlement.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced on Friday that all heads of regional recruiting offices would be removed from their posts due to suspicions of corruption.

To the Program Director of the Foreign Policy Institute To Arkady Moshes the decision did not come as a complete surprise. The signs were already in the air.

Last week Zelenskyi condemned “repugnant” practices that had come to light during an audit of recruiting operations. At the time, Zelenskyi promised to fix the system by putting war-disabled veterans in charge of recruitment agencies.

“Zelenskyi feels that he should restore people’s trust in the authorities,” explains Moshes.

“People’s perception of these offices is that they are corrupt. Disabled war veterans putting them [toimistojen] it makes sense to the management, because you can think that they would work better”, continues Moshes.

Ukrainian the administration’s attention was focused on recruitment agencies after the head of the recruitment agency located in Odessa was ordered to pretrial detention on suspicion of corruption and embezzlement in July, according to news agency Reuters, among others.

The manager is suspected of acquiring unclear funds for around 4.5 million euros. According to the Ukrainian media, the chief’s family would have acquired property in Spain.

Moshes believes that corruption and the acceptance of bribes are widespread throughout Ukraine’s recruitment agencies.

Still, he estimates that the decision to fire all the heads of recruitment agencies is populist in nature, with the aim of keeping the people satisfied. The background is, among other things, that during the state of war in Ukraine, according to the law, elections cannot be held. The country’s parliamentary elections were scheduled to be held in October.

“The big picture is that people are not too satisfied, but you have to give them something they like,” says Moshes.

of the European Union and the military alliance The Ukrainian regime, which is seeking membership in NATO, has made rooting out corruption one of its top priorities.

Scandals related to suspected corruption have occurred in Ukraine before during the war, and several high-ranking officials in agencies or the military have received exit passes. For example, in January Zelenskyi fired a minister accused of embezzlement.

Moshes points out that the decision to fire all the heads of recruitment agencies alone does not eradicate corruption from the country.

“However, it is a decision that people see as positive.”

Moshes also does not believe that the decision will have an impact on Ukraine’s military actions.

“Perhaps the decision has more of a moral impact. The new veteran managers appear encouraging to people.”