Ukrainian police said that the accident occurred when the child was playing inside a rubber “trampoline” jumping figure in a children’s amusement park in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, and she was “stuck” in the rings of the inflatable object.

Serhi Shekhet, the district police chief, said the child died of suffocation, according to Fox News.

The 45-year-old trampoline owner was arrested in connection with the incident.

Natalia Kuchinska, a close friend of the victim’s mother, told Ukrainian news outlets that three employees “were on their phones when the accident happened.”

“There were three girls (employees) near the trampoline who were supposed to watch the children. But instead, they sat with their backs to the trampoline, using their phones,” Koczynska said.

She indicated that the amusement park-goers tried to save the child, but her death was later announced. The police are still investigating the incident.