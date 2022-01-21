For months, the relationship between Russia and Ukraine has been quite tense, with thousands of Russian troops on the border and even occupying Ukrainian territory. Ukraine warns of an imminent invasion by Russia while Russia assures that NATO’s support for Ukraine constitutes a threat to its national security. The situation has reached a rather delicate point, since the diplomacy between Russia, the United States and the European Union is not giving good results.

To understand the complexity of the conflict, it is necessary to understand that the situation in Ukraine arises not only as a consequence of its domestic problems, but also as a result of a clash between the political, economic and social systems of Russia and the European Union. That is, it responds to the differences in foreign policy and the different definitions of sovereignty of the Kremlin and Brussels. On the one hand, there is Russia seeking to position itself more and more as a great regional power at the expense of the sovereignty of other countries and, on the other, there is the shared sovereignty model of the European Union. The two share a common point: the desire to expand their influence throughout Europe.

Let’s start with Russia: to explain the Russian conception of what it means to be a great power, it is necessary to explain the terms of derzhavnost and suzerain. Derzahvnost is the almost religious belief in the greatness of the Russian state. Under this concept, the greatness of the state governs both internal and external politics. Furthermore, this belief rejects the notion that all states are equal and assumes that former Soviet states are not truly sovereign. Therefore, Russia must welcome them under its shadow and influence. This leads us to the second term, suzerain. This consists of a relationship between states in which one of them cedes a large part of its sovereignty to the other. During most of the post-Soviet period, Ukraine transferred part of its sovereignty to Russia, accommodating its decisions according to the interests of the latter. In return, Moscow provided energy subsidies for years. It was a relationship of mutual agreement that -in a certain way- worked for both countries.

These terms contrast with the model of shared sovereignty of the European Union in which the member states transfer part of their sovereignty to the institutions of the organization to achieve common objectives. It is a relatively new model and in need of adjustments, but enthusiasts in the European Union considered that it was ready to be exported to other European countries despite having different political, economic and cultural contexts. Thus, in 2009, the Eastern Association program was created to deepen economic and political ties with states such as Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, the latter being the most important country in the program. However, over time the Association escalated into an attempt to transfer EU practices and standards to these countries. In the case of Ukraine, it was difficult to see how it could grant aspects of its sovereignty to the EU given its special relationship with Russia. Naturally, Moscow warned the EU that it would not take well to European interference in its interests in Ukraine, and it was then that a competition began to impose a political and economic system in the country.

Both parties bear responsibility for the conflict, but to different degrees: the EU for its lack of reflection on the consequences of disrupting the delicate status quo in the former Soviet nations, when it could have started with a less ambitious program. On the other hand, Russia’s responsibility lies in its lack of respect for the sovereignty of Ukraine for years as well as for the militarization of the conflict. Above all, the two sides engaged in a competition to gain more influence and dominance in the region without taking into account Ukraine’s sovereignty and interests.

Thus, the rivalry between the political organization visions of the Kremlin and Brussels turned a conflict that began at a domestic level into one of international caliber, with actors such as NATO, the United States and China now involved. With the powers arguing over which is the best option, Ukraine’s view of its own situation has been pushed aside; Although Ukraine is a democracy, it seems that in the end it is other countries that make the decisions.