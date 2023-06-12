The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (AiaeaRafael Mariano Grossi asked for access to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plantthe largest in Europe in southern Ukraine, to check the water levels after the attack on the Nova Kakhovka dam. The dam was used to cool reactors at the Zaporizhzhia power plant and a “significant discrepancy” in data on water levels was reported. When the water level is below 12.7 metres, the pumps cannot take the water from the tank and transport it to the plant. “It is possible that this discrepancy in the measured levels is caused by an isolated body of water separate from the larger body of the reservoir – Grossi said -. But we will only know this when we have access to the thermal plant”.

On the news frontthe Kiev Armed Forces liberated three villages in the Donetsk region, in eastern Ukraine. These are the villages of Blahodatne, Neskuchne and Makarivka which are located along the Mokri Yaly River. This was announced by military spokesman Valeriy Shershen.