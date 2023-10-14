The question of Russian central bank reserves blocked in the West returns. Three hundred billion euros, a little less than half of which are held in Belgium, in the Euroclear financial deposit. Those assets were frozen as soon as Russia invaded Ukraine, and the G7 has been wondering how to use them ever since. It would seem like the easiest decision in the world: immediately confiscate the money and send it to the Ukrainian government’s account – to finance the army, public administration and reconstruction. Especially since it involves a lot of money, especially useful now that Western aid to Kiev is experiencing a phase of uncertainty. The United States, the country that contributed the most, has not yet managed to approve new funds. There remains 5.6 billion dollars, enough for a few months. In theory there should be no problems, because the majority in Congress is still largely in favor of Ukraine. But part of the Republican Party is becoming hostile to Kiev, which complicates and delays aid. And this is how we start talking about frozen Russian reserves again.

The Washington Post has just written that senior US officials “are intensifying efforts” to induce Western governments to use that money to benefit Ukraine (the newspaper cites three people who are informed of the internal discussions within the American apparatus). But the same officials, the article continues, are keen to clarify this: Russian bank reserves must in no way be seen as a substitute for new financial and military aid from Washington or other countries. However, there is an important detail. The United States, while pushing to use that money, can do little on its own. In fact, Russia left only five billion dollars in its central bank reserves in the US. The bulk, more than 200 billion, is kept blocked in the European Union, the remaining parts scattered between Japan, Australia and Canada.

In May the G7 said in a joint statement that those assets will remain immobilized “until Russia pays for the damage it has caused.” But it is quite clear that Russia will never willingly pay. At the same time, it is equally clear how unfair it is that Ukrainians and Western taxpayers pay. Since the war broke out in February 2022, America has provided Ukraine with around $70 billion in economic and military aid – according to estimates from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, a German think tank. A generous, but not impossible, figure, around 0.3% of US GDP. It certainly shows that America is still a superpower. With a minimal share of its total economy, it has put the Ukrainians in a position to stop the second strongest army in the world. But Europe is also doing its part, in financial terms its promises of support are higher than the American ones.

However, America as a superpower is quite dysfunctional. Biden says she will stand by Ukraine “as long as it takes,” but Congress is deadlocked. Aid to Ukraine is blocked, and what’s more, a new front has opened: Israel will need weapons against Hamas. In June, during the brief revolt of the Wagner group, the Kremlin’s power had creaked. Now, however, it is the USA that seems to be losing its will – even if the crisis in the Middle East could provide a jolt, prompting the approval of a joint aid package for Kiev and Israel. “Imagine if supplies (to Ukraine) were cut off: they would only have a week before they ran out of ammunition.” Putin’s words, cheerful mood, earlier this month.

Russian reserves, in short, would be useful. Harvard professor Larry Summers, one of the best-known American economists, has long launched an appeal together with a former president of the World Bank and a former advisor of the State Department to support the opportunity to redirect Moscow’s frozen money to Kiev . “Using Russian reserves instead of American taxpayer money is the right thing for economic and moral reasons,” Summers said. “It’s definitely a better policy. Also because, without Russian money, it is inevitable that support for Ukraine cannibalizes support for other priorities, such as climate change.”

So why is that money still blocked, what’s stopping us from giving it to Ukraine immediately? The obstacles, it seems, are of a legal and financial stability nature. Last June, according to an article in the Financial Times, the European Central Bank warned Brussels that confiscating Russian funds or giving Ukraine interest earned on those accounts could undermine confidence in the euro. “The implications could be substantial: it could lead to a diversification of reserves away from euro-denominated assets, increase financing costs for European sovereign bonds and lead to a diversification of trade,” the ECB explained. In short, if the Europeans really confiscated Russian reserves, the fear is that other governments, institutional funds and individual investors could remove their money from the eurozone. Moreover, not everyone in the world believes Russia is the only one to blame for the war, and perhaps they could interpret the confiscation as an arbitrary gesture bordering on extortion. This thesis, however, is criticized – not wrongly – by other experts. The reality is that Russian reserves have been tied up and Moscow will never get them back, and that’s what matters in terms of calculating risk for other investors. Whether that money then goes to Ukraine is irrelevant.

Thus the Biden government, explains the Washington Post, is encouraging the West – therefore, above all Europe – to channel part of its assets to Ukraine. Officials in Brussels, specifically the European Commission, have also said they want to use that money in some way. Meeting key Western financial authorities in Morocco on Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen backed a European proposal to shift taxes on Russian banking revenues to Ukraine. The Ukrainians’ plan, according to informed sources, is to use those proceeds and other seized Russian assets as collateral to raise much larger sums from private investors. This would allow Ukraine to borrow on international markets without risking its own scarce reserves.

Belgium itself, where according to Reuters 125 billion Russian euros are blocked, has just created a fund for Ukraine with tax revenues deriving from the profits of the seized assets of the Moscow central bank. The fund is expected to raise 2.4 billion euros. Therefore, the interest generated by Russian assets would not go to Kiev, but the taxes to be paid on that interest. This transfer, Belgium said, can be done without waiting for Europe’s green light.