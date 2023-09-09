Ukraine | The Chinese singer’s performance in the ruins of the Mariupol theater made Ukrainians furious

A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine described the presentation as “an example of a complete state of moral decline”.

Chinese an opera singer Fan Wang’s the abduction has aroused outrage in Ukraine, reported, among other things CNN and The Telegraph.

Wang visited Russian-occupied Mariupol as part of a group of Chinese bloggers. A video of the visit has spread online, in which Wang sings the Soviet-era Katyusha song in the ruins of the Mariupol Drama Theater.

Russia carried out a devastating airstrike on the theater on March 16, 2022. The attack killed hundreds of people and has been described as “Russia’s worst war crime” during the war of aggression.

The Katyusha song originates from the Second World War, when it was widely sung in the then Soviet Union.

Wang’s vocal performance was not well received in Ukraine. Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko root it out in a very wordy way on Facebook on Friday.

“The Katjusha song performed by the Chinese ‘opera singer’ Fan Wang at the ruins of the Mariupol Drama Theater, where the Russian army killed more than 600 innocent people, is an example of a complete state of moral degradation,” he wrote.

Nikolenko also questioned why a group of Chinese tourists were in Mariupol.

“Their arrival [maahan] is illegal. It grossly violates the legislation of Ukraine, which regulates the crossing of the state border by foreigners,” Nikolenko wrote.

“Ukraine respects China’s territorial integrity and expects China to explain the purpose of Chinese citizens’ stay in Mariupol and how they traveled to the temporarily occupied Ukrainian city,” he continued.

The Ukrainian mayor of Mariupol also joined the criticism.

Neither China nor Wang have commented on the matter.

A video of Wang’s performance can be found below:

According to CNN, Wang’s husband praised his wife’s performance on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

“Here [Mariupoliin] settled former residents of Ukraine, Russian soldiers and civilians have been working hard to resist attacks by NATO mercenaries and the Ukrainian army,” the husband wrote on the Weibo platform, according to CNN.

“When local Russian-Ukrainian residents heard the song, they expressed that they were deeply inspired and would continue to fight,” he continued.