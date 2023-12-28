Ukraine is about to close the 'black month' in the war with Russia, which began in February 2022 and is increasingly closer to the 2-year mark. The final stages of the conflict were very harsh. Kiev's counteroffensive did not produce the desired results, the pressure of Russian attacks increased steadily, forcing the Ukrainian armed forces to defend their positions. “In my opinion, the most difficult month is this,” summarizes the spokesperson of the Tavria grouping of Ukrainian troops, Oleksandr Shtupun, after his assessment of the situation on the ground in this area of ​​southern Ukraine.

“The enemy attacked Marinka and Avdiivka without respite, suffered heavy losses, but continues to advance – he says – They are looking for results before the end of the year or perhaps they have other deadlines. If you count the number of assaults and the pressure on our units – continues – the last month of this year is the most difficult”.

US 'mini-aid' is not enough

Ukraine, which is particularly awaiting the arrival of the F-16s, meanwhile it receives a 'mini-package' of 250 million dollars provided by the United States. It is the last shipment of American weapons until Congress approves the 61 billion dollar package for Kiev. Package that has remained hostage to the negotiations with which the Republicans want to impose, in exchange for their consent, drastic changes, in a restrictive sense, to the laws on immigration and asylum.

In fact, President Joe Biden's hopes of reaching an agreement have been frustrated, and therefore the vote on the package – which is 100 billion in total, also including funds for Israel, Taiwan and indeed the strengthening of the border – by the end of the year, as requested in a letter sent in the middle of the month from the White House budget office to Congress in which it was warned that the funds available to Ukraine would run out by the end of the year.

Nearly two years after the conflict in Ukraine began and more than $75 billion has been sent in military, financial and humanitarian aid, it is increasingly doubtful whether this level of aid will continue, even as Biden and his advisors continue to repeat the pledge that Washington will support Kiev “for as long as necessary”.

With the 2024 elections now upon us, and with Donald Trump who does not hide his skepticism about aid to Kiev, recently appreciated the praise of Vladimir Putin and promises to end the conflict, which would never have exploded with him in the White House, in a few days, the problem appears political rather than economic, with President Biden who seems to be struggling to convince the increasingly skeptical Republicans that the national interest American means coincides with ensuring that Moscow does not win the war.

The new military aid package, which includes artillery bombs, air defense equipment, anti-tank missiles and rifle ammunition, is part of the so-called “drawdowns”, i.e. the withdrawals that the administration has also made from the arsenals in recent months of the Pentagon, without therefore having to ask for authorization from Congress, but it is the last – the White House admits – without the release of the other funds that are necessary to start the production of new weapons by the US war industry, a process that could take years.

Colonel Garron Garn, Pentagon spokesperson, clearly explained that the funds with which the Defense replaces the weapons sent to Kiev with these donations have run out. “Without the additional funds requested from Congress, there will be gaps in the supplies of US arsenals which could have effects on American military readiness”, he then warned, without however saying whether the Biden administration intends to make further donations to Kiev even in the absence of the funds to replenish the arsenals.

The scenery

The prospect is that of a war of attrition. In the last few hours, the president of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, said that, since Ukraine does not achieve its objectives in the much-heralded counteroffensive against Russia, next year we will return to an “exhausting” war of position.

“We expected Ukraine's counteroffensive to be different,” the Lithuanian president acknowledged in statements to the Baltic news portal Delfi. “Now we will return to the 'status quo' and it will once again be an exhausting war of position,” he said. “The losses of both sides will be counted and ultimately we will wait until one of the two countries reaches the point where the war can no longer continue,” predicted Nauseda, who believes that Russia will now try to take the initiative.

“Russia, of course, can mobilize resources without taking into account the opinion of its own people, it can mobilize people and direct everything towards military purposes. The capabilities of other states are more limited, because they are democratic societies,” explained the Lithuanian president .

Nauseda made it clear that a hypothetical significant advance by Russia next year would mean a definitive defeat for Ukraine. “We are talking about a war scenario that is unfavorable for Ukraine,” she explained.

On the other hand, he warned that Russia could propose a scenario of alleged negotiations, with the intention of reconstituting forces and “attacking again with greater vigor” later. Nauseda also tied any initiative regarding a possible decision by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“The final say on starting negotiations should rest with Ukraine. A country that has made so many sacrifices and lost so much has the moral right to independently decide whether to start negotiations and under what conditions to negotiate. No one else can have a say decisive in this matter”, he remarked.