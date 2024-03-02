“The Ukrainian army is no longer defending itself”

“It's not just the lack of aid and ammunition, the front lines don't prepare fortifications and trenches”. The subject is the army of Ukraine, the New York Times wrote it as Il Fatto Quotidiano explains today: “The images in question portray the defensive line of the city of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region, where the Ukrainians tried to advance during this fall's unsuccessful counteroffensive.” It should be underlined that Kiev claims that the defense continues as normal and that great losses are continuing to be inflicted on the Russian army.

Il Fatto Quotidiano continues based on an article from the New York Times: “In satellite images you can clearly see a dotted defensive line, with huge holes without trenches. One of the reasons for the current acceleration of the Russian advance lies in the fact that the Ukrainian defensive lines used until now by the Kiev army had been designed and built since 2014, while now we have to improvise. Another reason for this weak defense could be that the Kiev army concentrated too much on the announced autumn counteroffensive, leaving the defensive part behind.”

Berlin, investigations into possible wiretaps of officials by Moscow

In the meantime, Germany is investigating possible wiretaps of confidential discussions between high-ranking officers of the Armed Forces, the German Ministry of Defense announced after the contents of a recording were published on Russian social network accounts. “We are examining communications relating to military forces that have been the subject of listening, military counterintelligence has deployed all necessary measures,” a spokesperson explained.

In this conversation we talk about the possibility of sending German-made Taurus missiles to Ukrainian forces, their possible impact on the war and the possible use of such systems for raids on the Crimean bridge. Ukraine has been asking Germany for these missiles for some time but Berlin refuses, denouncing the risk of an escalation of the conflict. “We need to understand whether it is an exceptional event or a structural safety problem” of the German armed forces, declared the President of the Parliamentary Service Control Commission, Konstantin von Notz.