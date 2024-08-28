Ukraine | The armored howitzer from Finland was shot on video in Ukraine

Ukraine|The video published in the community service shows an armored howitzer purchased by the Finnish Defense Forces in the 1990s, says Suomen sotilas magazine.

Finnish has donated tank howitzers to Ukraine. This can be concluded from the fact that an armored howitzer originating from the Finnish Defense Forces can be seen in the video published on community service X. From the video says Suomen sotilas magazine.

In Finland, these anti-tank howitzers are known by the type name 122 PSH 74, which means they have a 122 millimeter cannon. It is a howitzer placed on a tracked platform, the kind used in mechanized and motorized combat units in Finland.

Finland does not tell the public what weapons it has donated to the armed forces of Ukraine. According to the Finnish soldier, the anti-tank howitzer shown in the video can be identified as Finnish in origin by the heat shield built around the exhaust pipe and the base of the departure speed radar on top of the cannon pipe.

Particular the tank howitzer is originally Soviet. In Russia it is known as 2S1 Gvozdika. They came into use in the Soviet Union already in the 1970s.

In Finland, these tank howitzers were acquired in 1992 and 1994 from Germany, i.e. they are a legacy of the former East Germany. The equipment has a crew of four and the cannon’s maximum range is about 14 kilometers.

In recent years, Finland has acquired newer and larger caliber 155 millimeter anti-tank howitzers from South Korea.