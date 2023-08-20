The Netherlands and Denmark will supply F-16s to Ukraine once the conditions for their transfer are met, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced without specifying the number of fighter jets that will be transferred to the armed forces in Kiev . The announcement, during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zekensky’s visit to the Netherlands, is the first official commitment to do so since the United States gave its go-ahead for Amsterdam and Copenhagen to deliver F-16s to Kiev. It is ”a historic decision”, Zelensky said.

“I am grateful to all our European partners. Security is the basis of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s peace formula and the “F-16s are an integral part of this security”, comments Andriy Yermak, chief of President Zelensky’s office.