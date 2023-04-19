“Today our beautiful Ukrainian sky becomes safer because Patriot air defense systems have arrived in Ukraine.” She announced it on Twitter Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikovthanking Holland, Germany and the United States.

The Patriots are a sophisticated system of guided surface-to-air missiles that can detect and shoot down both missiles and aircraft, thus offering complete protection to civilians and militaries. Conceived in the 1960s to protect Europe from the Soviet Union, they were deployed in the 1980s and have become the most widely used air defense system in the world. A battery of Patriots – estimated to cost a billion dollars, with each missile costing between 3 and 4 million – is equipped with a launch system mounted on a mobile vehicle with eight launchers, each of which can contain from four to 16 missiles, depending on ammunition.

90 soldiers are needed to operate the system, which also includes radars, control stations and electric generators. What made them ‘popular’ was the 1991 Gulf War, when American-deployed Patriot systems intercepted – lighting up the night skies of what became the first war on live television – Iraqi Scuds fired at Saudi cities.

The system has since been deployed in Europe, the Middle East, and the Pacific in fear of attacks from Iran, Somalia and North Korea. Now their goal in Ukraine will be to defend Ukraine from Russian bombing. However, the system has a limited range, between 32 and 160 kilometers, needs training of Ukrainian troops and must be supported by other defense systems.