Ukraine, the ambassador in Rome: “Samp-T batteries are arriving”

Ukraine is about to receive the Samp-T anti-aircraft defense batteries from Italy and France: the day after President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Rome, the Ukrainian ambassador to Italy Yaroslav said so in an interview with Corriere della Sera Melnyk. “We are about to receive them – he said answering the question about supplies – They are weapons that also have a French component and the two sides are agreeing on how to send them, including training soldiers in their use. However, Italy has already completed the part that belongs to it, we are waiting for the French to do it too. There is still no precise date of their operations in the field, but it seems very close,” said the diplomat quoted by the newspaper.

After receiving help from Italy, Zelensky arrived in Berlin. As Repubblica explains, “a few hours after Zelensky’s arrival in Berlin, after the important stage in Rome, the Scholz government announced yesterday the most massive military aid package since the beginning of the war. A sort of welcome gift which in intentions of the chancellor wants to testify to Berlin’s convinced support for Ukraine.The Defense Ministry specified that war supplies are worth 2.7 billion euros. In detail, Berlin will guarantee Kiev another 20 Marder tanks and 30 Leopard 1seighteen howitzers, four Iri-T-SLM anti-aircraft systems, twelve Iris-T-SLS, two hundred reconnaissance drones, one hundred armored and transport vehicles, and munitions”.

