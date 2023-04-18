Ukraine’s first deputy prime minister, Yulia Sviridenko, said on Tuesday that the agreement to export grain across the Black Sea was in danger of stalling.

“The agreement is in danger of being halted, and Russia is once again preventing inspections of ships,” Sviridenko told a news conference in Warsaw.

And she added, “It is very important for us to allow the passage, otherwise Ukraine will remain surrounded. We and our partners cannot give Russia the opportunity to take advantage of this situation.”