Dina Mahmoud (London Agencies)

Ukraine announced yesterday that an agreement allowing the safe export of grain through the Black Sea is liable to stop, after Russia once again prevented ship inspections in Turkish waters under the agreement.

Ukraine’s ports on the Black Sea were besieged after the Russian-Ukrainian crisis last year, but the blockade on 3 of them was lifted in July under an agreement between Moscow and Kiev mediated by the United Nations and Turkey.

The deal, which aims to help ease the global food crisis, was extended last month, but Ukraine said there were very few cargo ships passing through the Bosphorus carrying its agricultural products.

Brigitte Brink, the US ambassador to Ukraine, said on Twitter that more than 50 ships were awaiting approval to go to Ukrainian ports “to load grain that will feed those who need it”. Russia did not immediately respond to Brink’s comments, nor to the statement of the Ukrainian Ministry of Reconstruction, but the Kremlin said that the chances of extending the grain export agreement were “not very promising.”

Moscow says it did not benefit from a separate agreement under which the United Nations agreed to help Russia export its food and fertilizer products.

Ukraine’s reconstruction ministry said Russian delegates at the joint coordination center were running an “unacceptable” plan to inspect ships, which “completely contradicts” the terms of the initiative.

Many countries in the developing world depend heavily on their imports of agricultural products coming from Russia and Ukraine, to meet their citizens’ food needs, which means that the continuation of the confrontation heralds more rapid rises in prices, which may destabilize fragile societies in some countries, due to an increase in prices. Hunger and malnutrition rates.

As the crisis continues and enters its second year, Ukrainian farmers have been forced to reduce the size of their crops by up to 60% during the current season, which will lead to widespread repercussions, which are expected to be more felt during the next year, given that this decline in production, It means losing the global market, up to 27 million tons of grain. According to farmers and parties involved in grain production in Ukraine, the crisis has led to a 9-fold increase in the costs of growing and exporting one ton of wheat, from just $12 to more than $90, to eventually sell a ton for about $270.

The agreement, known as the “Black Sea Initiative”, acquires its importance in light of estimates that more than half of Ukrainian grain exports, between 6 and 7 million tons per month, are exported by sea, which fuels the fears of many that any collapse For this “initiative”, it will lead to a 15% increase in food prices worldwide.

In statements published by the British newspaper, The Guardian, Ukrainian officials warned that the emergence of any problems that stop the validity of that agreement may trigger a chain of consequences, leading to millions facing actual famine in different parts of the world, especially in Africa, particularly the northern regions of it, which would lead to millions of people facing starvation. It will push many of the residents there to think about emigrating to Europe.