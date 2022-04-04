​​Since the war in Ukraine began, people have not stopped asking the Google search engine: when will the conflict end? How to protect themselves from this situation?, among other questions.

According to the history of Google Trends, the citizens of this country clearly care about the situation they are experiencing, but also the Eurovision song contest that takes place on May 10, 12 and 14.

From February 22 to March 2, Ukrainians searched for the answer to: How to get a weapons permit? What is demilitarization? How to make a wish 02.22.2022? Who will win Eurovision 2022? How to join the territorial defense?, among others.

The Spanish media ‘La Sexta’ carried out an analysis using the Google Trends tool, an instrument that helps to visualize the search trends for topics and keywords. They chose five words: War, Putin, Bunker, kyiv and Zelensky.

(Also read: UN asks to investigate possible Russian war crimes in Ukraine).

These 5 words are not the ones with the highest search volume, but they are the ones that largely represent what is happening in Russia and Ukraine, the countries that were analyzed.

Analysis of information

With these words, it was possible to determine that the population of Ukraine is bilingual, since 70% of the population speaks the language of the country and 30% speaks Russian. Searches in English have also been found, since foreigners live in the territory.

in Ukraine, war is one of the most important topics today, so it is not uncommon to find that it is the most searched concept in both Ukrainian and English.

According to the investigation of ‘La Sexta’, on February 24 this word was searched for more, since it was the beginning of the invasion and the bombings in kyiv, Berdyansk, Gatny, Boryspil and other cities of the nation.

Residential area in Ukraine destroyed by the impact of Russian missiles.

‘War’ is spelled вiйна in Ukrainian and was searched 1.3 million times in the last four weeks and is up 270% from January. In Russia, on the other hand, the word triggered its searches on February 26 when the troops of that country advanced to kyiv.

(It may interest you: the UK could build up to seven nuclear power plants before 2050).

Although Russia is prohibited from using the word war, it has occupied the first position of the ‘ranking’ of the keywords related to the conflict. The citizens and journalists of the country have to use the concept ‘special military operation’.

On the other hand, on February 24, Putin also topped Google searches. Four days later, the name of the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, had its highest record in the invading country.

Vladimir Putin in his presidential office in the Kremlin. Photo: EFE/EPA/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV

Searches the day the war started

On February 24, when Russian troops entered the Ukrainian capital, Putin recorded his second highest peak, the first having been on February 21, when he ordered the Russian Armed Forces to enter Donetsk and Lugansk, regions self-proclaimed people’s republics, which have the support of Moscow since 2014.

In addition, ‘La Sexta’ found that Putin had been searched for more in the Russian language than in the Ukrainian. Six days later he had another peak, but in English when the European Union announced that they would give him 400 million euros, that is, 1.6 billion Colombian pesos to send weapons to Ukraine.



For February 28, the most used concept in Google was bunker, since on that date Russia attacked some residential neighborhoods of the Ukrainian city of Kharkov with missiles. About 37 thousand times this word has been ‘googled’.

Missile falls on residential building in kyiv.

For its part, the surname of the Ukrainian president, Zelenski, has been searched 736 thousand times and in English 398 thousand times. However, the day that aroused the most interest was February 27, when he agreed to send a delegation from his country to the Belarusian border to negotiate with the invading country.

(Read on: ‘There are crimes that humanity cannot let go without consequences.’)

The capital kyiv has also been searched more in Russian than in Ukrainian. Its peak was on February 25 when the Russian army intensified the attack on the city.

A question that has been constant in the searches has been: When will the war in Ukraine end? Unfortunately there is still no answer, but hopefully things will start to improve.

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine.

