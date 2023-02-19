War Ukraine, that’s who Maria Zacharova is. The portrait

For a year now, despite the horrors of war in ukraine, we also learned to know an ironic and intelligent figure, Maria Zacharovathe spokeswoman for the Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov to which he expertly manages communication. Born in Moscow on December 24, 1975, she comes from a family of diplomats and since 2015 she has been the minister’s spokesperson, a bit of her her shadow.

He spent a lot of time at Beijing with her family of origin and graduated from sinology at Moscow University with a particularly complex thesis. She then entered the Foreign Ministry Russian as a journalist and from 2011 to 2015 she was Deputy Director of Information of that Ministry. In 2016 the BBC had placed her in the list of the 100 most influential women in the world while now the British must have changed their minds because their defense minister, Ben Wallace she called her “crazy like Putin”, showing herself to be an incredible sexist and machist, as she herself pointed out.





