Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Resnikov thanked his German counterpart, Christine Lambrecht, for her country’s provision of air defense missile systems to the Ukrainian army.
“No matter how many missiles the Russians launch, they will not intimidate us and we will not be intimidated,” the minister wrote on Twitter on Friday. The minister added that thanks to Lambrecht, the Ukrainian army has acquired new missile defense capabilities and now knows how to protect the skies.
A few days ago, the German government announced the delivery of more missiles of the “Iris T” air defense system to Ukraine.
Zesnikov’s words, which included a picture of the missiles, fueled speculation that Berlin may have already supplied more than one air defense system to Ukraine.
According to information received from Kyiv, 60 of the 76 missiles launched today, Friday, were intercepted.
