The USA is supplying Ukraine with new weapons – which they themselves do not have in the US inventory. The ground-based bomb brings more options to Ukraine.

Kiev – The Ukraine war has stalled – on both sides. While there are no decisive successes on the front, Ukraine is also running out of resources. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky repeatedly appeals for more aid from abroad, especially from the USA and the EU. A new weapon could be used properly for the first time in Ukraine.

“Better attack capability”: New weapon to be delivered after months of testing

The Pentagon announced last February that the Biden administration would deliver a new weapon to Ukraine. But the test took many months – now the time has come. The weapon will be an important aid to the Ukrainian armed forces, a US official told Politico. “It gives them a better attack capability that they didn't have, it adds to their long-range fire arsenal,” it continued. “It's just an additional arrow in the quiver that will allow them to do more.” Four US officials confirmed the delivery.

Long-Range Precision Bombs: First Used in the Ukrainian War

The new weapons are said to be long-range precision bombs that are expected to arrive in Ukraine on Wednesday (January 31), reported Politico. The “small-diameter ground-launched bomb” (GLSDB) has been tested by the United States, but the Americans do not yet have it in their inventory. The US military still has a similar version of the bomb that can be launched from the air.

The weapon was developed by Boeing and Saab. It consists of a precision-guided bomb attached to a rocket motor and fired from various ground launchers – with a range of around 150 kilometers. It will be tested in war for the first time in the Ukraine war.

Pentagon: US continues to work with industry partners to support Ukraine

“For reasons of operational security,” Pentagon spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder declined to comment, reported Politico. “I will contact Ukraine to discuss any delivery,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “But, as previously mentioned, we continue to work closely with Ukraine and our industry partners to ensure that Ukraine receives the capabilities we provide to it as quickly as possible – and is ready to use them.”

New Weapon: There is a need for weapons due to a lack of resources

The new precision-guided bomb is one of several long-range weapons that have already been delivered to Ukraine. These had helped the armed forces attack Russian logistics and naval sites in Crimea. The GLSDB does not reach the range of others, such as the British Storm Shadow. But the new weapon is also highly precise and is expected to be used soon due to Ukraine's lack of artillery and ammunition supplies. (hk)