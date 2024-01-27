The Ukrainian prisoner exchange agency said on Friday that Russian officials had provided it, after a “significant delay”, with a list of names of 65 Ukrainians who Moscow said died in the plane crash on Wednesday in Russia's Belgorod region.

The Ukrainian coordination team for the treatment of prisoners of war said that the relatives of the aforementioned prisoners of war were unable to identify their relatives in the photos of the crash site provided by the Russian authorities.

The agency's update quoted the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kirilo Budanov, as saying that Kiev had no verifiable information about who was on board the plane.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that missiles fired across the border shot down the transport plane, which it said was returning prisoners of war to Ukraine.

Local authorities in Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, said that the accident resulted in the death of all 74 people on board, including 6 crew members and 3 Russian soldiers.

“We currently have no evidence that there could have been that many people on board,” said Budanov, who heads the Ukrainian Prisoner of War Agency. Russian propaganda claims that the plane (L-76) was transporting 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war (destined) for an exchange “The prisoners still raise many questions.”

On Wednesday, social media users in the Belgorod region posted a video clip showing a plane falling from the sky in a snowy rural area, and a huge ball of fire erupting as it apparently hit the ground.

Kiev has neither confirmed nor denied that its forces shot down a Russian military transport plane that day, and Russia's claim that the incident led to the killing of Ukrainian prisoners of war cannot be independently verified.