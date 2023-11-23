Ukraine takes another small step towards European integration and joins the European Association of Steel Producers. The Eurofer board accepted the request presented by Ukrmetalurgprom to become a member, although not with full rights. The green light means that the Ukrainian organization of category businesses is already in all respects a component, albeit associated, of European producers. The status of “associate” member means that Ukrmetalurgprom can participate in meetings, maintain bilateral relations with other members and with Eurofer’s top management, but has no decision-making power nor any way of influencing choices and policies.

The entry of the Ukrainian Federation of Steel Producers does not imply an invasion of “made in Ukraine” products either. The decision taken in Brussels has a symbolic value, and is part of the accession process recognized in Kiev by the European Union and the member states. The EU Commission, after having given the country the status of candidate for twelve-star membership in June this year, at the beginning of November invited member states to start negotiations already by the end of 2023. It is with this in mind of approach that Ukrmetalurgprom has applied to join Eurofer, the association of European producers which includes ThyssenKrup, Tata Stell and, as an Italian system, Arvedi, Riva Forni Elettrici, Federacciai, Acciaierie d’Italia, Metinvest and Officine Tecnosider.

“As Ukraine is steadily moving towards its full membership of the European Union, the Ukrainian mining and steel sector intends to establish closer relations with European institutions,” reads the letter from the Ukrainian federation, seen by laStampa. Being able to operate in Europe, even if as a simple auditor, contributes to this objective: direct channel with the Commission, Parliament and EU Council and preparation for the twelve-star future for the sector.

Ukrmetalurgprom will be able to start working from a European perspective, start understanding what is needed, in perspective, to operate in the single market once Ukraine is integrated. For Ukrainians, a lot of work promises to be done to align with EU rules and standards. Euofer’s newly appointed president, Hendrik Adam, vice president of Tata Steel and managing director of Tata Steel Netherlands, promises to work to «bring our industry to carbon neutrality without losing market share to producers from other countries. third parties with low or no climate ambitions.” These are the objectives of the European Green Deal, the broad sustainability agenda drawn up by the community executive and with which the Ukrainian production system must demonstrate that it can keep pace. In this sense, “Eurofer’s experience and skills in these areas and closer relations between Eurofer and Ukrmetalurgprom will make it possible to ensure the transition of the Ukrainian steel industry”, continues the letter of membership request.

For Ukraine, dealing with the war against Russia and the damage caused by the fighting, the priority is to restart production. As of January 2022, before the aggression Ukraine was the world’s 13th largest steel producer, with a volume of 1.85 million tons. One year later, in January 2023, Ukraine slipped to 35th place and saw production almost eliminated: -84.7%, for 284 thousand tonnes produced. «We expect that many European companies will contribute to the reconstruction and revival of projects in Ukraine». Ukrmetalurgprom, an associate member of Eurofer, is therefore a challenge, but at the same time an opportunity for everyone. And a further, new message for Russia and its president Vladimir Putin.