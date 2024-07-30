Home page politics

From: Paula Voelkner

Press Split

Russian tanks are said to have been destroyed in an attack in the Donetsk region (archive photo) © Anatolii Stepanov / AFP

Ukrainian armed forces release a video that purports to show the destruction of Russian tanks. “Another failed Russian attack.”

Krasnohorivka – Russia is said to have sold 16,141 armoured vehicles since the beginning of Ukraine War lost. At least that’s what the Ukrainian armed forces said in their daily report on Tuesday (July 30). A video released by the Ukrainian military on Monday (July 29) is said to show details of a strike against a Russian attack convoy. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry shared the video on the X platform and wrote: “Another failed Russian attack.”

The video shows the Ukrainian armed forces shelling Russian targets, followed by explosions and smoke rising. When and where the video was taken cannot be independently verified.

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: Ukrainian MP reports destroyed tanks

Opposite Newsweek Yuri Mysiagin, a member of the Ukrainian parliament and deputy of the Ukrainian VRU Committee for National Security, Defense and Intelligence, said the footage shows the destruction of an attack column of Russian military equipment in the town of Krasnohorivka. The town is located in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk.

Krasnohorivka was reported by German press agency on July 21, citing information from the Russian armed forces, that the city had been almost completely captured by Russia, with the exception of a few streets.

According to reports, Ukrainian soldiers also surrendered there and were taken prisoner. The pro-government Ukrainian military channel Deep State confirmed the Russian advance in Krasnohorivka and other areas on the Telegram platform.

Situation in the Ukraine war: Images of Russian losses

The aerial bombardment of the Russian attack convoy is said to have been filmed by the 59th Motorized Infantry Brigade of Ukraine. The Ukrainian armed forces repeatedly publish videos of attacks on targets of the Russian president Wladimir Putin.

This was also the case in April 2024, when the command of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces shared a recording on Facebook. “An entire enemy convoy advanced, hoping to capture Ukrainian positions. However, nothing remained of the convoy,” the post said. Soldiers of the 95th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the 12th Operational Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard are said to have destroyed a convoy of Russian armored vehicles at the time.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

At the beginning of July, images of destroyed Russian armored vehicles also circulated. At that time, seven Russian tanks were said to have been destroyed near the village of Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. (pav)