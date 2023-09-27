Home page politics

From: Franziska Schwarz

Split

Ukraine wants to target Russia’s defense industry more closely in its counteroffensive. The news ticker about the Ukraine war.

Kiev – Are there attacks on Russian arms factories? Moscow has ramped up arms production because of the war of aggression against Ukraine. Kiev is concerned because Russian industry can still obtain electronic components from other countries despite the sanctions.

During the course of the war, there were repeated mysterious fires in Russian factories and facilities that were associated with the defense industry – some of them inland, far from the Ukrainian border.

Photo from July: A Ukrainian soldier fires ammunition at Russian positions on the front line in Bakhmut. © Libkos/dpa

Ukraine targets Russian defense industry

“We can clearly see in which areas the pressure on Russia needs to be increased,” said Volodmyr Zelensky in his most recent video address. He did not give any details. He had previously heard a report with his leadership on the situation in Russia’s military-industrial complex. “There will be more Ukrainian measures against the terrorist state,” threatened the Ukrainian president. “As long as Russia’s aggression continues, Russia will have to feel its losses.”

The closest leadership circle in Kiev was also concerned with the supply of artillery ammunition. Against the traditionally strong Russian artillery, Ukraine has achieved firepower superiority on some sectors of the front with the help of new guns from Western countries. The supply of ammunition is always in short supply.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo series

Klitschko wants to see Putin “swallowed”.

Former Ukrainian boxing world champion Wladimir Klitschko currently sees no chance of negotiating peace with Russia. “Negotiations with whom, with Russia, with Putin, Lavrov, with whom?” Klitschko answered a corresponding question on the “Markus Lanz” (ZDF) program on September 26th. If you go into negotiations, don’t do it from a position of weakness.

It has become clear that Putin’s Russia should “swallow” itself from this war – with the consequences that the war will stop and something like this will not happen again. “Evil has no end unless we give the end to evil.”

The brother of Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko also expressed concern that people in Germany and other countries could become war-weary. “Prices have become higher, life has become more expensive, life in Europe has changed,” said Klitschko. Nevertheless, most people still understand and support the Ukrainians. “In sport as well as in war, endurance beats everything.” (with news agency material)