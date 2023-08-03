Home page politics

Russia is increasingly parking helicopters at Berdyansk Airport. The Ukrainian counter-offensive is probably faltering there for two reasons.

Berdyansk – Berdyansk plays an important role on the southern front in the Ukraine war. The port city’s airport is occupied by the Russians. The Ukrainian counter-offensive is currently making slow progress in the south. Why?

British intelligence services announced in June: “Since the start of the Ukrainian counter-offensive in southern Ukraine, Russia has increased its attack helicopter forces in the region.” The pictures show that more than 20 additional helicopters have been stationed at Berdyansk Airport, for example 100 kilometers behind the front.

Russia has gained an advantage in the airspace there – particularly in attack helicopters, which can use long-range missiles against targets on the ground. Why are the Russians currently superior there in the military situation in the Ukraine war?

Helicopters in the Ukraine war: reserve officer analyzes Russian tactics

The daily mirror uses a Ukrainian reserve officer’s thread to answer this question. The man with the social media handle “Tatarigami_UA” offers two explanations for why the Ukrainians have such a hard time getting to the Russian helicopters.

The military under Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin deliberately parks the helicopters far apart.

The Russian military’s anti-aircraft defenses over the airport are working effectively.

The large distances between the parked Russian helicopters make it impossible to hit several of them in one fell swoop. This matters because Ukraine has a limited number of expensive long-range missiles. In addition, the Russian air defense thwarts the long-range missiles.

The Ukrainian reserve officer proposes Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bombs, GLSDB for short, as a solution. These precision missiles have a range of up to 150 kilometers and can change direction – including avoiding air defense systems.

Combat of weapon systems in the Ukraine war: USA wants to deliver precision missiles to Kiev

The US government has announced that it will also supply GLSDB precision missiles to Ukraine. According to information from daily mirror but these weapons should not arrive until autumn. Australian military analyst Mick Ryan admitted speaking to the daily mirror also to consider that Ukraine would need “dozens or even hundreds” of missiles for a successful counteroffensive in Berdyansk.

Picture from July 27th: A Russian attack helicopter during a mission in the Luhansk region. © Evgeny Biyatov/Imago

The Russian helicopters in Berdyansk have long been the focus of the US Institute for War Studies (ISW). Russian sources said in early July that Ukrainian forces had fired two Storm Shadow missiles at Berdyansk, which Putin’s army successfully shot down. After checking images of the airport, the ISW experts also saw no evidence of damage to Russian helicopters there. (frs)