Is Russia now expanding its attacks in the Ukraine war? The British secret service now clearly contradicts Lavrov’s account.

Kyiv – In the Ukraine war, the probably Russian attack on the port city of Odessa – shortly after an agreement on grain deliveries was concluded – is causing international horror. At the same time, the British secret service is now contradicting an announcement made by Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Ukraine bluster: British contradict Lavrov

Lavrov announced on Wednesday that Moscow would expand its military operations beyond the Donbass. He cited Western arms deliveries as the reason. In the future, it will also be about the regions of Cherson and Zaporizhia further to the west, as well as “a number of other areas,” he told Russian media on Wednesday. Ukraine then demanded further sanctions and weapons from the West. For its part, the EU decided on a gold embargo.

Sergei Lavrov, Foreign Minister of Russia, arrives in Bali for the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting. (Archive) © Stefani Reynolds/dpa

The supply of weapons from Western countries, which have provided Kyiv with Himar rocket launchers, among other things, prompted Russia to come up with its new plans, Lavrov told the Russian news agency Ria Novosti and the broadcaster RT. Moscow’s geographic targets would move even further away from the current front if the West continues to “gun pump” Ukraine, he warned.

The British suspect that Russia’s Ukraine plan is behind Lavrov’s words

The British secret service now contradicted this description surprisingly clearly: “That is almost certainly wrong,” says the latest report published by the British Ministry of Defense via Twitter. “Russia has not ‘expanded’ its war,” it said. Rather, gaining control over the areas named by Lavrov was very likely a long-term goal from the start. Russia attacked these areas in February. Since then, possible referenda have been publicly discussed to enforce a legal independence status for the regions.

According to British intelligence, it is very likely that Lavrov’s words are intended to pave the way for referendums in other areas outside of Luhansk and Donetsk.

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also described Russia’s justification for possible further territorial gains in Ukraine as propaganda. “Russia uses a different argument every time. This time they say it’s because of the military support,” said the Greens politician in an interview with Deutsche Welle published on Thursday.

Baerbock also pointed out that during the war in Ukraine Russia had previously attacked targets outside of the currently occupied territories – such as Kyiv. “So this is just new propaganda from the Russian side,” Baerbock said. (rjs/dpa/afp)