Ukraine has attacked an air force base in Russia. Videos show a fireball and smoke rising.

Kursk – For weeks, Ukraine has been increasingly attacking targets in Russia. Ukrainian air strikes have been reported from western Russian regions – including in the Volgograd region, where a Defense Ministry facility caught fire. However, the fire has been extinguished, regional governor Andrei Bocharov said on the Telegram online channel without giving any more details about the location.

As the news agency AFP According to Ukrainian intelligence sources, the target of the attack was a Russian air force base in Marinovka, more than 300 kilometers from the border.

Fireball and explosion at Russian air base

Footage circulating on social media shows a fireball erupting over a Russian air base. Tactical and strategic bombers, including Su-24 fighter jets, are said to have been stationed at the Marinovka air base. According to Newsweek The town is said to have been attacked with drones. Explosions can be heard and thick smoke can be seen on video.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Air Force Chief Mykola Oleshchuk reported on the successful operations of his fighter jets during the offensive in the western Russian region of Kursk. Precision bombs were mainly used against Russian positions and troop concentrations.

Ukraine deploys fighter jets over Russia

Even though Russian units have now started to integrate abandoned houses into their defense lines, they cannot escape the attacks. “We see everything, we know everything,” Oleshchuk wrote on the Telegram platform. “Our precision bombs will find you everywhere.”

Ukraine is increasingly attacking targets in Russia. © IMAGO/Chubotin Kirill

Precision bombs are glide bombs that can be guided to their target by pilots remotely. During the advance in the Kursk region, two important bridges over the Sejm River were destroyed by fighter planes. Oleshchuk did not provide any information on which types of aircraft Ukraine used in its attacks. According to Ukrainian military experts, the American F-16 fighter planes provided by the West have not yet been used.

Ukraine wants to establish buffer zone on Russian soil

There are good reasons why Ukraine is attacking Russian troops on its soil. “The creation of a buffer zone on the territory of the aggressor,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening video address. In view of the heavy fighting there and in eastern Ukraine, he asked Western partners for a rapid supply of weapons and ammunition. “War knows no holidays,” Zelensky said, addressing the USA, Great Britain and France in particular.

The Ukrainian soldiers are doing “excellent work,” said Zelensky. “But we need to speed up the supply from our partners, we are asking for that.” Ukraine needs solutions, and is especially dependent on the timely arrival of the promised aid packages.

Ukraine under pressure in the east

Ukraine, on the other hand, is under pressure on its own territory. They have already had to withdraw from some places in the east of the country. The area around Toretsk in particular is “more than just defense for Ukraine, the main goal of our defense measures in general is now to destroy as much of Russia’s potential as possible, the potential for war, and to carry out a maximum of counterattack work,” stressed Zelensky.

In addition to Toretsk, Pokrovsk has also been a constant hotspot in recent weeks. The Ukrainian General Staff also reported heavy fighting around the towns. In Pokrovsk alone, 24 Russian assaults were registered during the day, some with the support of fighter planes. In Toretsk, a total of 15 Russian attacks were repelled. The information could not be independently verified. (erpe/dpa/AFP)