Are real negotiations with Putin’s Russia in the Ukraine war conceivable? It will probably take time – but efforts are already underway, an expert tells IPPEN.MEDIA.

Loud speaking is common in Ukraine War without ceasing. And superficially, the statements have been similar for many months: On Sunday (23 June) Volodymyr Zelensky once again deployed longer-range weapons to defend against Russia’s attack. Meanwhile, Dmitry Medvedev leveled accusations against the United States and the West – despite the fact that the Kremlin itself started the war.

Talks about peace or a ceasefire seem very far away. But behind the scenes, efforts by “many actors” are already underway: Anne Holper says this in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIAThe conflict researcher at the Viadrina University in Frankfurt (Oder) has been working on the Ukraine conflict since 2014 and also advises the Foreign Office. Holper can certainly imagine negotiations in the longer term – although in her view Russia is currently showing at best a feigned willingness to talk and a shift towards negotiations on the battlefield seems questionable.

Ukraine negotiations “in silence”: “You would rather get opposition”

Some “stirrings” for diplomacy have been built into the final communiqué of the Swiss peace summit, says Holper. For example, for another conference (in) Switzerland, then possibly with Russia or at least China at the table. Or also for Beijing – which could accept “a kind of ping-pong game” at the diplomatic level. In other words, take up the results of the Ukraine supporters and respond to them in another, separate round.

When people still spoke to each other: Volodymyr Selenskyj (left) and Vladimir Putin at the meeting in the “Normandy format” in 2019. © Mikhail Metzel/www.imago-images.de

“That would mean that Beijing is not working against the Swiss process and the alliance forged there,” stresses Holper, but rather “picks up the ball” and adds to the other side’s lack of perspective. “You might have to go back and forth a few more times in this zipper principle, but then a common framework could be found at some point,” says the conflict researcher. If the Western alliances coordinate respectfully with China and the other allied BRICS states – such as India, Brazil and South Africa – then in the long term even “Russia could come on board under conditions acceptable to all.” Even if only after “many small steps” and “forks in the road.”

However, Holper also has a warning: such efforts should not be “reflexively” opposed – but rather “consider combining these different processes”. There is no need to hastily combine them anyway, “you would rather get opposition,” says the researcher. This opposition is also the reason why ongoing efforts are taking place in silence, even though they already exist.

Ukraine, Russia and diplomacy in war: What is already underway in talks

States and individuals are already active – “but because this is such a sensitive business, they are not making themselves visible with these activities.” “Imagine, for example, that Germany were to take on this role, perhaps even already doing so, and it became known. Then a debate would flare up,” says Holper. “No state can effectively mediate if a domestic political debate about roles is eating away at its own support.”

At the same time, many non-state actors are at work in what is known as Track 1.5 diplomacy. The technical term refers to talks in which state and non-state actors work together. However, Holper says she cannot name the names of the organizations. IPPEN.MEDIA – “simply to protect these immensely important processes”.

Putin’s Russia in search of “recognition”: Is there a solution to the Ukraine war?

But it is clear what it is about: identifying “entrenched” points of contact behind maximum demands. At the time of their “circulation”, Russian and Ukrainian documents were “still very harshly worded” for negotiating tactical reasons: “Because both sides have to be able to sell them domestically,” explains Holper.

“Actors who can ‘shuttle’ between the two camps can put these documents side by side and – even informally – look with experts from Ukraine and Russia to see what really doesn’t fit together and what is only declared non-negotiable for strategic reasons?” she explains. “You have to sound out the compatibility very carefully – that is already being done, in various constellations. At some point, the documents can perhaps be brought together.”

Holper believes it is possible that the war against Ukraine is also a “means to an end” for Vladimir Putin: Russia is probably not least concerned with “recognition” – precisely this circumstance could offer the option of reaching an agreement without accepting Ukraine as the “price” for peace and security in Europe or even as a “bargaining chip”, she explains in the detailed interview: A “self-containment” of the USA may be necessary. (fn)