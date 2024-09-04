Ex-Adviser Soskin: Russia’s Strikes on Ukraine Have Confused Zelensky

Russian army strikes on a number of Ukrainian cities have left Volodymyr Zelensky confused, former adviser to ex-President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma Oleh Soskin said told on his YouTube channel.

According to him, Zelensky was “straight down” from the Russian strikes. He emphasized that the politician is now trying to hush up the news about the strikes, but this, in Soskin’s opinion, will not help, since “the whole world sees it anyway.”

“Zelensky’s reaction is important – he just sat down. His task now is to remain silent and try to “wash away” Poltava, so that no one remembers it. And “wash away” Lviv. There were strikes in Kryvyi Rih – this is Zelensky’s city,” the former adviser said.

Earlier, Oleg Soskin accused Volodymyr Zelensky of striking Poltava and Lviv. “Zelensky is to blame, his clique is to blame that it all led to this,” he said.