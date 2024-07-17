Arakhamia: Ukraine has more fighters promised than pilots

The allies promised Ukraine twice as many fighters as the country has trained pilots and engineers to service such aircraft, said the head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia. His words leads Liga.net.

“Right now, the number of aircraft promised to us… we already have twice as many as the number of trained pilots and engineers who can service it. That is, we now have a bottleneck – not aircraft, but people,” the parliamentarian said.

Arakhamia also noted that the insufficiently fast delivery of aircraft should be treated with understanding, as this is still a record time. In peacetime, aircraft are delivered in five to six years, and in the case of Ukraine, we are talking about one year.

Bloomberg previously reported that delays in providing Ukraine with F-16 fighters were due to a language barrier between Ukrainian pilots training and their foreign instructors, as well as issues with spare parts. In addition, an insufficient number of runways is causing concern.