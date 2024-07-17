State Border Guard Service of Ukraine: Not all countries neighboring Ukraine extradite draft dodgers

Not all countries neighboring Ukraine extradite draft dodgers who have crossed the border. This is stated Spokesman for the State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU) Andriy Demchenko in an interview with The Washington Post (WP).

Demchenko commented on the exchange of information with neighboring countries on the issue of illegal border crossings of Ukraine. According to him, countries provide information on border crossing tactics, but are unwilling to hand over evaders to Kyiv.

“Not all of them extradite or deport the fleeing Ukrainians they catch,” the State Border Guard Service spokesman said. WP also cited the story of a captured Ukrainian whom the Hungarian authorities refused to send back.

Earlier, Demchenko announced a reduction in border crossings after the law on mobilization came into force. He noted that before that time, there had been a significant increase in the number of illegal crossings of the Ukrainian border.