Russian authorities claimed they had neutralized the attacks, but footage showed badly damaged buildings in Moscow. | Photo: EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Ukraine on Monday claimed responsibility for drone strikes in Moscow in the morning and said such actions must be stepped up.

According to the mayor’s office of the Russian capital, the attacks targeted non-residential buildings on Komsomolsky Avenue, in central Moscow, near the Ministry of Defense, and on Likhacheva Avenue, in the southern part of the city.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the attacks were “thwarted” and the two drones “were suppressed through [recursos de] electronic warfare and fell” without leaving victims.

Despite this allegation, images published on social networks or taken by media outlets showed badly damaged buildings in the Russian capital, but it is not yet known whether this damage was caused by Ukrainian drones.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the attacks “an act of international terrorism” in an interview with TV channel RTVI.

Andriy Yusov, spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence, told the Kyiv Post that the attacks exposed gaps in the capital’s Russian defenses.

“Attacks on Russia’s security sector facilities located in Moscow corroborate the fact that the Putin regime is unable to fully control the sky even for the protection of the most important facilities,” he said, before adding that more such attacks are likely to be perpetrated by Ukraine in the near future. “Obviously, this situation will continue and escalate,” he said.

Drones also hit an ammunition depot in Crimea on Monday after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged a response to Russian actions against the port city of Odessa over the weekend.