From: Jens Kiffmeier

Ukraine wants to move the front. Apparently the offensive against Russia at Bakhmut is successful. Zelenskyj speaks of a milestone.

Bakhmut – breakthrough in the south, new front line in the north: The Ukraine drives their counteroffensive in the war Russia persistently moving forward. Apparently, Kiev’s forces around Bakhmut inflicted heavy casualties on the invading forces and fired on several villages at once. An official appointed by the Kremlin confirmed this in a video post published on Telegram.

“Over the last 24 hours, the enemy has carried out a series of actions in the direction of Lyman, conducting combat reconnaissance in several directions at once,” quoted Kyiv Independent on Friday (September 22nd) the regional official Denis Pushilin, who is loyal to Russia. The situation remains tense around Bakhmut, he said, adding: “The city itself is under chaotic shelling.”

Current front line: Ukraine is pushing back Russian troops near Bakhmut

According to the report, Ukrainian forces have assembled assault battalions north of Bakhmut and attacked several villages. It was initially unclear whether the front line had already been shifted as a result. While Russia claimed to have repelled the attacks, the Ukrainian government of President Volodymyr Zelensky already an early success of the counteroffensive.

For a new front line: meter by meter the Ukrainian troops are fighting their way forward against Russia near Bakhmut. © Libkos/ap/dpa

“We will liberate Bakhmut from occupiers,” said Zelensky in an interview with US broadcasters CNN and announced the recapture of Bakhmut and two other cities. “I think we will liberate two more cities from occupiers.” But for tactical reasons he will not give any details. “We have a plan; a very, very comprehensive plan.”

Counteroffensive in the Ukraine War: Videos show fighting on the Bakhmut front

According to the US Institute for War Studies (ISW), the Ukrainian troops’ offensive has been particularly significant in the vicinity of Odradivka (9 kilometers south of Bakhmut), Andriyivka (10 kilometers southwest of Bakhmut) and Kurdjumivka (12 kilometers southwest of Bakhmut). Progress made. Some photos and video recordings that Ukrainian soldiers took with a helmet camera during their advance on this section of the front and that were taken by the news agency were circulating online AP have been partially published.

Russian Casualties: Battle of Bakhmut is one of the bloodiest battles in the war of aggression

Bakhmut was killed by Russian forces in May this year after months of brutal fighting Ukraine war taken. The conquest of the city, in which the Wagner group of the now deceased mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin was particularly involved, was Russia’s most expensive victory to date in the war of aggression against Ukraine. The defenders had withstood the attacks of the Kremlin troops for a very long time – probably in order to inflict maximum losses on them. Freeing Bakhmut would be a symbolic defeat for Russia’s president Wladimir Putin.

In the USA, one of Kiev’s most important allies, the adherence to Bakhmut and the long-lasting battle for reconquest were viewed with skepticism for a long time. In view of high losses and a rather low strategic value, the US military advisors are more likely to insist on concentrating their capabilities on a breakthrough attempt in the southern sector of the front, where there have been major successes recently. However, the Pentagon recently admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive was gradually having an effect in many places.

For a new front line: USA puts together weapons package – Zelenskyj travels to Canada

In view of current developments, the USA has once again adjusted its arms aid to Ukraine. Instead of long-range missiles, US President Joe Biden’s government now primarily wants to provide tanks and mine-clearing vehicles so that Kiev’s troops can further break through the Russian lines and decisively shift the front line. Zelensky agreed to this with US representatives during his visit to Washington. On Friday afternoon he flew on to Canada, where new weapons packages were also to be dealt with. (jkf)