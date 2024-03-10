Mstyslav Chernov declared that he wished he had never made “20 Days in Mariupol”, which won the Oscar for best documentary

Ukrainian filmmaker Mstyslav Chernov said this Sunday (10 March 2024) that he wished he had never produced “20 Days in Mariupol“, winner of the Oscar for best documentary. He also said he would exchange the statuette, the first in Ukrainian history, for an end to Russian attacks on his country.

Here is Chernov's speech upon receiving the Oscar:

“This is the 1st Oscar in the history of Ukraine. I'm honored, but I'll probably be the first filmmaker on this stage to say I wish I'd never made this film. I wish I could change this [o prêmio] so that Russia would never attack Ukraine, would never occupy our cities. I wish Russia hadn't killed tens of thousands of fellow Ukrainians. I wish they would release the hostages, the soldiers who were protecting their land, the civilians who are trapped, but I can't change history. I can't change the past, but we are together. You are some of the most talented people in the world. We can ensure that history is recorded and that the truth will prevail. And that the people of Mariupol and everyone who gave their lives will not be forgotten because cinema forms memories, and memories form history. Thank you all.”

“20 days in Mariupol” is a documentary that follows a group of journalists in Mariupol as the city is occupied by Russian forces. Watch here to the production trailer.

Watch Mstyslav Chernov's speech, in English (2min17s):