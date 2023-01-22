Tajani: “Italy will send anti-missile systems to Ukraine”

Yes to Italian weapons in Ukraine. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani clarified it in an interview with Corriere della Sera: “I repeat over and over: Italy supports every possible path to achieve a just peace in Ukraine, meaning the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine. But in the meantime the Russian attacks continue brutal and indiscriminate. At a general level, the global consequences of the conflict, especially in terms of food and energy security, continue to be heavy. The conflict must end as soon as possible: but then it must be very clear for the allied countries of Ukraine that we must do everything possible to help this nation in its battle for independence”.

As Tajani explains: “Italy has already provided Ukraine with 5 defense aid packages worth around 1 billion euros. A sixth package is being prepared, which includes air defense systems. Minister Kuleba thanked for the support provided, I repeated that it will continue. In collaboration with France we are finalizing the shipment of the Samp-T”.

Born in pieces, in Hungary kill the pro-Nato generals

In the meantime, however, NATO is splitting as demonstrated by the German no to tanks. As La Stampa explains, the pressures on “Scholz – mocked on social media by Wagner mercenaries as “one of the heroes of operation Z” – continue at every level. The foreign ministers of the Baltic countries reiterated that Germany “now delivers the Leopard tanks to Kiev». Warsaw has announced that it could deliver the tanks in defiance of the German ban and that it will host Ukrainian soldiers for training. Despite the solidity shown in the last eleven months, NATO is divided on the strategy to follow while both Russia and Ukraine are preparing for a major spring offensive to definitively break the balance of the conflict”.

The Ministry of Defense of Hungary has dismissed at least 170 senior military officersincluding generals and colonels. The provision is presented as necessary to rejuvenate and modernize the defence, writes the Daily News Hungary portal. The opposition accuses the Budapest government of wanting to get rid of officers in favor of NATOan alliance of which Hungary is a part.

According to Agnes Vadai, former Undersecretary of Defense and MP for the opposition Democratic Coalition, 170 had already been dismissed on Thursday, all pro-NATO, but in the end it could reach thousands. Now political loyalty matters in the military, he stressed. The dismissals come as part of a government decree that allows officers of the armed forces to retire after 25 years of service. But it seems that it was the Ministry of Defense that chose who should leave the post. The officers must leave within two months and then they will receive 70% of their salary, even if they continue to work.

Moscow: “Offensive weapons in Kiev will lead to global catastrophe”





“The supply of offensive weapons by the West to Kiev will lead to a global catastrophe and Russian retaliatory measures with the use of more powerful weapons.” This was stated by the chairman of the Russian State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, quoted by RIA Novosti. “If Washington and NATO countries provide weapons that will be used to target cities and try to take over our territories, this will lead to retaliatory measures using more powerful weapons,” Volodin wrote in his Telegram channel. “Members of the US Congress, deputies of the Bundestag, the French National Assembly and other European Parliaments should realize their responsibility to humanity,” he added.

