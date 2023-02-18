“Accident Closed” with Manfred Weber. This was assured by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who met the EPP president on the sidelines of the Munich security conference, the day after the decision to cancel an event of the European People’s Party in Naples following Silvio Berlusconi’s words on the Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky. “There will be no break between Forza Italia and the EPP. I think the clarification was useful and I hope that the incident is closed and things can improve” Tajani said.

The head of the Farnesina reiterated that “it was a mistake to cancel the PPE meeting in Naples”. Tajani had already said yesterday that he “did not share” the decision of the president of the EPP. “There was a diversity of views: I said that it was wrong to cancel that meeting and I hope that another one can be organised, perhaps in Rome“, said the deputy premier, referring to the meeting with the president of the EPP.

With Weber “we discussed, I explained the reasons for Forza Italia reiterating that Berlusconi and Fi are the same thing. And that Fi has always voted both in the European Parliament and in the Italian Parliament in support of Ukraine and also in favor of sending military aid,” Tajani repeated, speaking to reporters in Munich. Did you fight? “Maintaining one’s positions and reiterating opposition to the decision” to cancel the Naples meeting “does not mean arguing – underlined the minister – I hope we can continue to work serenely, trying to build together a policy that will lead Europe to be a protagonist of peace. I reiterated, and Weber knows it well, that we have always voted in favor of Ukraine”. “There was a diversity of views: I said it was wrong to cancel that meeting and I hope another one can be organised,” added Tajani.

Then, responding to journalists in Munich who asked him for a comment on the statements made by the chairwoman of the defense commission of the German Parliament, Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, who defined Berlusconi’s Russian narrative as “dangerous”, the deputy prime minister reiterated that “Berlusconi has never embraced Russian rhetoric, has always said that we must work for peace. It being understood that we are on Ukraine’s side”. “Berlusconi has not only always said so but has also always voted in the European Parliament” in favor of aid to Ukraine, Tajani insisted, “I am the minister of the Italian Republic and I’ve never had a hesitation. There is no Russian rhetoric”. Regarding the announcement arrived today from Beijing, “it is positive that China wants to work for peace, we will see how the initiative will materialize”, said the foreign minister.

Fulvio Martusciellohead of the Forza Italia delegation to the European Parliament, thus commented to Adnkronos on the outcome of the meeting in Munich between Weber and Tajani: “Surely Tajani reiterated to Weber that there is no Forza Italia without Berlusconi and there is no Berlusconi without Forza Italia, the two issues cannot be distinguished It is obvious that between Fi and the EPP there is a mutual interest in working together and at this point I hope that Weber will take charge of supporting the proposal for Naples as a secondary seat of the ‘European Maritime Safety Agency, next to Lisbon which is the main one”.