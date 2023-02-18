“The position of the Italian government in defense of Ukraine and in favor of a just peace has never changed”. This was stated by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in Munich, in his exchange with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, on the sidelines of the G7 meeting, as Tajani himself announced in a tweet. The two ministers exchanged a hug. It is their first exchange since the controversial words of Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi last Sunday.

