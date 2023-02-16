”It is necessary to create a free zone around Zaporizhzhia” in southern Ukraine, where the largest nuclear power plant in Europe is located. Because ”if it were hit by a missile or a grenade, even by mistake, the event would be worse than Chernobyl”. He said it Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani meeting journalists at the Farnesina.

Read also

The attacks that the Russian Federation carries out against the civilian population are ”unacceptable. It means wanting to hit a people rather than the politics or government of a country”, continued the minister, reiterating the request that ”there is absolutely a moment of peace, but this cannot mean the surrender of Ukraine” . Italy, continued Tajani, remains firm in supporting Kiev and ”will continue to support Ukraine with the aim of achieving peace”. And subsequently ”it will have to play a leading role in the reconstruction” of Ukraine at the end of the conflict.

According to Tajani, “China can play an important role” in the Ukrainian crisis “by convincing the Russian Federation to sit down at a peace table” the end of the war. And that is what “I will talk about this evening in the meeting” ‘ with the head of diplomacy of the Chinese Communist Party Wang Yi visiting Rome, the minister therefore anticipated by stating that ”China must convince Russia to respect international law”.

”It is necessary to create a free zone around Zaporizhzhia” in southern Ukraine, where the largest nuclear power plant in Europe is located. Because ” if it were hit by a missile or a grenade, even by mistake, the event would be worse than Chernobyl ”, he said.

The attacks that the Russian Federation carries out against the civilian population are ”unacceptable. It means wanting to hit a people more than the politics or government of a country”, he said, reiterating the request that ”there is absolutely a moment of peace, but this cannot mean the surrender of Ukraine”. Italy, continued Tajani, remains firm in supporting Kiev and ”will continue to support Ukraine with the aim of achieving peace”. And subsequently ”it will have to play a leading role in the reconstruction” of Ukraine at the end of the conflict.