“China must play a fundamental role in pushing towards peace. I am sure that Beijing is ready to commit itself in this direction”. Thus the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani meeting today at the Farnesina with the State Councilor and Director of the Office of the Central Committee for Foreign Affairs of the Central Committee of the Communist Party Chinese, Wang Yi.

At the center of the conversation, reads a note from the Farnesina, the main bilateral dossiers and the war in Ukraine. A few days after the anniversary of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, Tajani reiterated the need to exert pressure on Russia to favor the conditions of a “just peace”, through support for diplomacy, effective sanctions, humanitarian assistance and justice for victims.

In the meeting the foreign minister confirmed the willingness to resume bilateral dialoguewithin the framework of a broader relaunch of the EU-China relationship, both in the economic-commercial field and in the field of human rights, a priority issue on Italy’s foreign policy agenda.

The importance of the cultural dimension in the bilateral relationship was also underlined – reads a note from the Farnesina – as demonstrated by the success of the events organized in China during the Italy-China Year of Culture and Tourism 2022.

The deputy prime minister also expressed his appreciation for the increase in our exports in 2022, which grew by 5% compared to the previous year, recalling the importance of rebalancing the trade balance with China – Italy’s leading trading partner in Asia – and an improvement in the conditions of access for Italian companies to the Chinese market.

On the delicate issue of the adoption of Chinese children by Italian families, the ministers agreed on the progress made in recent months for the gradual reopening of the borders following the improvement of the pandemic situation and confirmed their commitment to continue the search for a solution that allows the adoption procedures that have already started to be completed.

Finally, the deputy premier – concludes the note – expressed his appreciation for the fruitful and continuous collaboration between Italy and China on the subject of the reform of the UN Security Council and for the coordination within the Uniting for Consensus Group, of which China is an observer.