“The position of the Italian government led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Russian aggression against Ukraine is clear and well known: we are on the side of Ukraine, an invaded people fighting to defend their freedom and sovereignty. We all suffer the consequences of this war that has hit our societies like a domino: energy crisis, increase in raw material prices, inflation, refugees. A growing migratory pressure from Africa, in particular towards Italy, aggravated by the food crisis caused by the cereal blockade on the part of Russia. The international community has not given up in the face of these difficulties, despite the tiredness of our public opinions. We want a just peace for Ukraine. Only peace means freedom for Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyj and the people Ukrainians know that Italy is with them and will be with them. For them, but for Italy itself” So the Minister for Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani, speaking at the United Nations Security Councilat the UN Headquarters.

“We sincerely support President Zelensky’s 10-point peace formula.” So Tajani illustrates the three priority points for the Italian government. “First: we are very concerned about the safety situation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. We must support the efforts of the director of the IAEA nuclear agency, Grossi. The risk is another Chernobyl, there is more risk than a new Chernobyl”, warns.

“Secondly – continues the minister, speaking at the Security Council delegated by Prime Minister Meloni -, Italy firmly condemns Russia’s decision to put an end to the Black Sea Cereals Initiative. This decision has put the lives of millions of people in Africa, has caused food insecurity and forced hundreds of thousands of people to leave their lands”, contributing to casualties in the “desperate journey towards the Mediterranean”.

“Italy, which hosted the Food Systems Summit in July, salutes President Erdogan and Secretary General Guterres for launching the Black Sea Grains Initiative”, an initiative which has “our full support”.

Finally, among the points highlighted by Tajani, “the humanitarian situation. We support the Vatican’s initiative aimed at the exchange of prisoners to allow young Ukrainian children to return to their families”.

“The reconstruction of Ukraine – he added – will be one of the top priorities of the Italian presidency of the G7 next year. Russian aggression in Ukraine has reached religious sites. According to UNESCO, more than 120 religious sites have been damaged After the bombing of the Odessa cathedral we launched an Italian project for reconstruction. Odessa was designed by Italian architects. Italy will be at the forefront of the reconstruction. It is a project of social and spiritual rebirth, you can count on Italy. Italy will always fight for peace and will be ready to do its part. Everywhere.”

“We must protect two essential principles of the United Nations Charter: sovereignty and territorial integrity, also well reflected in the position of the G7 and in the recent final declaration of the leaders of the G20 in New Delhi. We must admit that something has not worked. We thought that peace and international security were taken for granted. The Security Council has been blocked for decades. The Italian government’s position is very clear: we need a Security Council that is more fair, representative and inclusive”, Tajani said again.

“More representativeness – the minister remarks – means for us giving Africa, Asia, Latin America and island states more opportunities to sit on the Council, without however creating new hierarchies and privileges”.