“The negotiation for the bilateral agreement on security cooperation between Italy and Ukraine, which the Prime Minister is about to sign, the current context and Navalny's death have given impetus to our commitment alongside Kiev”. This was said by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, speaking about the agreement on security cooperation between Italy and Ukraine in front of the joint Foreign Affairs and Defense Commissions of the Chamber, adding that “the 24th, the day of anniversary of the war in Ukraine, the prime minister will hold a virtual meeting of the G7 in which Zelensky will participate and that the bilateral agreement is a fundamental piece in building peace”.

“Kiev has intensified the appeal for unity among the allies – said Tajani – The way to achieve a just and lasting peace is the victory of Ukraine. France and Germany have signed agreements on defense and security, political and economic. We follow the same line: we condemn without any ifs or buts Russia's war of aggression. The agreement gives a structured form to support the commitment for Ukraine to build its future. These are provisions in line with the agreements with other Countries. We continue to contribute to defense and security efforts also in 2024, with the strengthening of activities already underway, but also in the economic field and with the commitment to rebuilding Odessa and for energy structures”.

“We have signed agreements for 100 million to support the Ukrainian energy network – said the deputy prime minister – Another aspect is support for Ukraine's reforms, in a European vision. As well as that of establishing responsibilities and sanctions for Russia It is our intention to ensure the full involvement of Parliament. The government's commitment to Ukraine has been clear from the beginning: we must help a sovereign country that is fighting for its security. The war enters its third year, help the Kiev also means security for Europe and Putin underestimated the compactness of our democracies. Our G7 presidency wants to strengthen our support for Kiev.”