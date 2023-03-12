“Italy wants to be a protagonist in the reconstruction of Ukraine, a country that is a candidate to join the European Union. The 26th of April as Foreign Ministry we will organize a great event in Rome to talk about Italy’s participation in the reconstruction of the country”. This was stated by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, guest of Maria Latella’s Sunday coffee on Radio 24. “We aim at high-tech sectors such as the construction of infrastructures, of high tech in which we can make an important contribution to Ukraine”, added Tajani.

Then the owner of the Farnesina announced that “Premier Giorgia Meloni will go to the United States before the summer. The comments from the US towards Italy are very positive, we have constant relations with the respective embassies”, added Tajani.

As for the European position of the Italian right, the foreign minister sees the alliance between the EPP and the conservatives as “quite natural”. “It is the same alliance that, together with the liberals, led me to be President of the European Parliament in 2017 by defeating the candidate of the left”, he recalled. of Europe”.