Ukraine | Svitlana Mitskevytš gave birth to Mija when the first missiles rained down on Kyiv – This is how the family’s year has passed

Baby Mija was born the night Russia invaded Ukraine. The family from Kyiv has survived a difficult year, which mother Svitlana Mitskevytš does not want to forget even for a moment.

It’s been a year 2022 is the penultimate day, and there is an air alert in Kiev. Lawyer Svitlana Mitskevych answers the phone from his home in the capital of Ukraine. His child – ten months old Mija and nine years old Max – are sleeping.

“I didn’t want to wake them up,” Mitskevytš explains about staying home.

And going to the bomb shelter wouldn’t even have been possible this time. The family lives on the 15th floor, and the elevator does not work during power outages.

“We are sitting here in the dark,” says Mitskevytš.

There is an air alert. And there are frequent power outages. Sometimes they last almost a day in one go. When the electricity is out, the internet also works poorly.

During air raids, Mitskevytš follows from the news and Telegram where missiles and drones hit the city. If they are close to home, the family will seek shelter.

On Saturday ends the year that shook the world order and brought war to Europe. February 24 was a particularly memorable day for the Mitskevitch family.

When Russian missiles fell on Kiev, Mitskevych gave birth to her second child.

Mija, now ten months old, has lived her whole life in the middle of war.

“This has been a very difficult year,” says Mitskevytš.

However, the birth of a daughter has been welcomed in the family with great joy, and the family has felt happiness despite the explosions outside the windows.

Mitskevych is not going to forget a single day of his daughter’s first year.

“I want to remember everything so that I never forgive and so that I can tell my children what they must never allow again in the future.”

Sometimes it’s hard to go to a bomb shelter with tired children, but Svitlana Mitskevytš is happy that the family is back at home in Kyiv.

Baby Mija has lived her whole life in the middle of war. In the picture, he is with his mother in a bomb shelter in Kiev.

The mother has not even had to explain anything about the war to her son. The boy already understands everything himself.

“At the age of nine, he quickly became an adult. He trusts the armed forces of Ukraine and expects victory.”

When Mitskevych’s first child was born, mother and son had a lot of time to enjoy life together. There hasn’t been a similar opportunity since my daughter was born.

“But when I don’t pay attention to the fact that there is a war, I am happy with my daughter. The Russians cannot take away our happiness.”

In recent months, Mitskevytš has also been happy with the family’s own home. After the Russian invasion, the family fled from Kiev to western Ukraine, where there were fewer air raids, but Mitskevych was very homesick.

Although there are frequent power outages at home, even familiar walls bring security. That’s why there are no plans to go anymore.

“Here we have our own kitchen and our own bed. We are happy at home,” Mitskevytš says.

Maksym decorates Christmas cookies with Ukrainian colors.

Decorated in Ukrainian colors, the cookies have “Kherson” and “Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine” written on them.

Life has not stopped in Kiev. Cafes prepare delicious coffee with the help of generators and manicurists make nails beautiful, Mitskevytš says.

Many have also bought a Christmas tree and decorations for the children. Some of the lights also flicker during power outages.

“But unfortunately there are also those who have been touched too deeply by the war, taking away their loved ones. We all share their grief.”

Mitskevych’s own family plans to spend the New Year at home cooking. They have prepared for the fact that there might be a candlelit dinner ahead, if there is no electricity.

“We celebrate all the usual parties,” says Mitskevytš. “Life is life, and life is now.”

This year, the family also has a bright New Year’s wish in mind, which they will present on the eve.

“We hope for a quick victory for Ukraine.”