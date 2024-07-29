The Ukrainian Defense Ministry supported the draft law on international military companies

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Ukraine supported the draft law on international military companies. The relevant information appeared on the official website Ukrainian government.

It is noted that the Ministry of Defense supported the relevant legislative initiative with comments, calling for the document to be revised in accordance with the “Constitution and laws of Ukraine.” To this end, the agency proposed creating a working group involving representatives of the Ministry of Defense and “other interested bodies.” The need to revise the draft law was also recognized by the Ministry of Finance of the Republic.

Earlier, the Odessa Regional Territorial Recruitment Center (RTRC, the equivalent of the military registration and enlistment office in Ukraine) warned about the possible mobilization of men under the official conscription age of 25 years into the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the TRC, this can happen if a man completed military service in peacetime, graduated from a military department, receiving a certain military registration specialty, or was recognized as partially fit for service in wartime.