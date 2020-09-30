Ukraine has made public its official position on the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, where military operations are continuing between the armies of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

So, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba noted that frozen conflicts in fact are not such and can explode at any moment – the world community must respond to them in a timely manner

“The cornerstone of Ukrainian foreign policy is support for the territorial integrity of states. We have consistently supported the integrity of Azerbaijan, as it does ours. This principle remains unchanged for us “, – said minister at the briefing and added: “In the Caucasus, the main thing is not to stir up additional high emotions, to work to stop the bloodshed.”



The UN Security Council called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to immediately cease fire and start substantive negotiations without preconditions, and also expressed full support for the central role of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

