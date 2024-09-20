Ukrainian support|Foreign Trade and Development Minister Ville Tavio does not deny the matter to MTV’s news and says that it is a matter of priority selection.

Finnish does not participate in the equality alliance related to the reconstruction of Ukraine, says MTV news. The decision was made by the Minister of Foreign Trade and Development of Basic Finns Ville Tavio in June.

According to MTV, several official sources say that Tavio decided that Finland would stay out of the alliance because it is supposed to also promote the issue of gender and sexual minorities.

Tavio does not deny the matter to MTV’s news and says that it is a matter of choosing a focus.

“As far as Ukraine is concerned, humanitarian aid has focused more on the disabled, the elderly, and so on. It’s about choosing a focus in itself,” Tavio says to MTV.

The Equality Alliance was founded at the Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Berlin in June. MTV says that behind the alliance are the governments of Ukraine and Germany in particular. In addition, the Ukraine section of the UN Women’s Organization plays a key role.

The foreign ministries or development cooperation agencies of Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Great Britain and the United States, as well as the EU, participate in the alliance.

The members are committed to take into account especially the equality between women and men and the women’s perspective in the reconstruction of Ukraine. MTV says that the alliance is more about political commitment than commitment to concrete projects or investments that require money.