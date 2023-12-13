Ukraine support | Hungary gets 10 billion euros, but Orbán demands more, Orpo knocks it out

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (Kok) does not want to say whether Finland is ready to agree on the support package for Ukraine without Hungary.

Brussels

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) says that he is not going to agree with the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to propose trading subsidies. Orbán has proposed that Hungary accept the continuation of Ukraine's financial support if the EU, in turn, releases all frozen EU support from Hungary.

Due to violations of the rule of law, various EU subsidies worth around 31 billion euros have been frozen from Hungary.

Orpo says that Finland is not ready for the proposed trade:

“Not in that form at all. The money behind the rule of law depends specifically on the development of the rule of law.”

EU countries the leaders will start a summit meeting on Thursday, where many important decisions for Ukraine are to be made. This includes, among other things, the decision to grant a support package of 50 billion euros.

Orbán has threatened to block it. The European Commission announced on Wednesday that 10 billion euros worth of frozen aid will be released as Hungary has made progress in reforms strengthening the independence of the judiciary. However, Orbán seems to be upping the ante.

“I wouldn't want to go into this business at all, at least not until all the discussions are done. We need to find a total package,” Orpo said when he arrived in Brussels on Wednesday.

“Everyone has to think that if they fight until the end and it's hard, hard, hard, then what's at the end of the path,” he added.

The EU countries have unofficially prepared for the fact that the support package for Ukraine can be decided without Hungary, i.e. between 26 countries. Orpo does not say whether Finland is ready for this.

“We are now starting from the fact that we have good presentations as a basis and we will start negotiating solutions from that. No plan B options will be made at this stage.”

EU leaders is also supposed to decide on the start of Ukraine's EU membership negotiations, but Orbán has threatened to block this decision as well. In this question, Hungary cannot be bypassed, as the decision requires the unanimity of the member states.

Orpo expects difficult negotiations on the matter. The expectation is that the summit may last several days.

“I have come here with the hope that I have enough clean shirts in my suitcase so that we can work as long as it takes,” says Orpo.

Finland, like the majority of EU countries, strongly supports the start of Ukraine's membership negotiations.

“In this situation, we need to send a strong message to Ukraine that we strongly support them. In addition, we need to send a message to Russia that we will not let them win the war in Ukraine, and also to the United States that we will do our part.”

Orpo describes the meeting as historic.

“I hope that this will be a historic meeting with positive results, but this could also be a historic failure.”