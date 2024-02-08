Ukraine support | Germany's Scholz negotiates with America's Biden about the war in Ukraine

Before leaving for the United States, Scholz called on the EU and the United States to increase efforts to deliver aid to war-torn Ukraine.

Germany's chancellor Olaf Scholz consults the President of the United States Joe Biden with in Washington today.

One of the main topics of discussion is the war in Ukraine. Yesterday, before leaving for the United States, Scholz called on the EU and the United States to increase efforts to deliver support to war-torn Ukraine.

EU leaders finally decided last week unanimously to support Ukraine with 50 billion euros Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban after months of resistance. Scholz has said he hopes this could facilitate Biden's efforts to push through the Ukraine aid package in Washington.