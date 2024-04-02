Ukraine support | FT: NATO plans “Trump protection” for Ukraine

According to FT's sources, on Wednesday the foreign ministers of the NATO countries will discuss a motion that would ensure the continuation of support for Ukraine, even if Donald Trump becomes the leader of the United States again.

Military alliance The foreign ministers of NATO member countries will discuss the Secretary General on Wednesday Jens Stoltenberg of the show to help Ukraine, they say for the Financial Times (FT) five diplomatic sources aware of the show.

According to FT, the new “Mission for Ukraine” presentation proposes a one hundred billion dollar (about 110 billion euro) arms aid package for Ukraine for the next five years.

The reason for the presentation is said to be the “protection of the Ukrainian aid mechanism from political winds”: especially from the former president of the United States and possibly re-elected in November From Donald Trump.

Trump has already said in advance that he intends to oppose support for Ukraine.

The latest US aid package for Ukraine is stuck in the country's Congress, despite the president Joe Biden the administration has tried to get support for it. According to FT's sources, the US share of the $100 billion aid package would be significantly smaller than the stalled $60 billion package.

According to the sources, the new package would try to solve the problem of how the responsibility for supporting Ukraine is divided between the member countries.

“Foreign ministers are discussing the best ways to organize and make support for Ukraine stronger, more predictable and more sustainable,” said FT's source in the military alliance.

According to FT, Stoltenberg is seeking a final seal for the proposal before the NATO summit in July. The presentation is partly seen as a way to promise Ukraine at least something concrete at the meeting organized in Washington, because Ukraine's membership in the military alliance is unlikely to move forward by then.

Provided if the proposal is approved, it would also transfer the coordination of the activities of the Ramstein group of countries that support Ukraine with arms from the United States to NATO. The group includes more than 50 countries, not all of which are NATO members.

Also Politico magazine said on Tuesday, citing his sources, that the foreign ministers are discussing the transfer of coordination responsibility of the group to NATO, in order to ensure the continuation of arms deliveries to Ukraine, even if Trump wins the election.

By transferring Ramstein under NATO, it would be “insulated” from a possible Trump presidency, said a former NATO official Jim Townsend To Politico.

In this way, NATO would also have the opportunity to control the delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine for the first time since Russia launched its major offensive.

NATO foreign ministers will meet on Wednesday and Thursday in Brussels. According to the meeting schedule The foreign minister of Ukraine will participate in the meeting on Thursday morning.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland Elina Valtonen (kok) attends the meeting. He commented on the relationship between NATO and Ukraine and Finland's position on aid to Ukraine on Tuesday in a press release from the Government:

“Finland emphasizes the need to continue strongly supporting Ukraine both bilaterally and in NATO… Ukraine's future is in NATO and the European Union.”

On Thursday, the meeting will also celebrate NATO's 75th anniversary. On the same day, it will be a year since Finland became a member of the military alliance.