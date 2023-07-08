The UK “discourages” the use of cluster bombs. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said this after US President Joe Biden agreed to send this type of ammunition to Ukraine. Sunak, who will meet Biden on Monday before the NATO summit in Vilnius, recalled that the United Kingdom is one of 123 countries that have signed a convention banning the use of bombs and clusters and will continue to focus on the supply of tanks and weapons long-range to help fight against Russia.

“We will continue to do our part to support Ukraine against the illegal and unprovoked invasion of Russia, we have done this by supplying heavy tanks and more recently long-range weapons. We hope all countries can continue to support Ukraine Sunak said.