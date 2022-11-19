British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak paid a surprise visit to Kiev today. The news was announced by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. “Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom. We are with you completely”, the words of Sunak.

Sunak announced the new air defense aid. The new package is worth around 57 million euros. The new package “includes 125 anti-aircraft weapons and technology to counter deadly Iranian-supplied drones, including dozens of radars and anti-drone electronic warfare capabilities. It follows more than 1,000 new missiles,” Downing Street said in a statement. anti-aircraft bombs announced by the Defense Minister earlier this month”.